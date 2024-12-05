How to get around Miami Beach for Art Week and Art Basel without driving in traffic

Traffic in South Florida is only getting worse as thousands of people descend upon Miami Beach to attend Miami Art Week and Art Basel this week.

Luckily, driving to the events isn't the only option.

Water taxi

Provides a connection between Miami and Miami Beach.

Goes back and forth every 15 minutes between Maurice Gibb Memorial Park and Venetian Marina & Yacht Club

Operates from 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday

Free

Shuttle

To get to any of the art fairs and events, hop onto one of the dedicated shuttles

Has several stops throughout Miami Beach (refer to map here)

Runs every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday

Free

Trolley

Enhanced frequency of service from 8 a.m. to midnight each day

Free

Download the Transit app to track service in real-time

Park & ride

Miami Beach is providing the shuttles and water taxi service to and from designated pick-up and drop-off locations in the immediate vicinity of various parking garages in Miami and Miami Beach

Designated shuttle pickup and drop-off locations in Miami Beach:

Royal Palm Ave. between 41 and 42 streets serving the 42 St. Garage (4049 Royal Palm Ave.)

Convention Center Dr. between 17 and 18 streets serving the 17 St. Garage (640 17 St.), Pennsylvania Ave. Garage (1661 Pennsylvania Ave.) and Miami Beach City Hall Garage (1755 Meridian Ave.)

Purdy Ave. and 18 St. serving the Sunset Harbour Garage (1900 Bay Rd.)

Designated shuttle pickup and drop-off location in Miami:

NE 38 Street and NE 1 Ave. serving the City View Garage (25 NE 38 Street), Palm Court Garage (155 NE 38 St.) and Public Parking Lot (3630 NE 1 Ct.)

Designated water taxi pickup and drop-off locations in Miami Beach/Miami: