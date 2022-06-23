Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian Dies at 58

City of Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian died Wednesday at age 58, city officials said.

His partner, Laura Dominguez, said he died of an "unexpected illness" and did not give further details.

The city has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast to honor Samuelian.

The 58-year-old had just been reelected to his seat in 2021 after winning for the first time in 2017 on a "resident first" agenda.

Reaction across the board was somber. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Samuelian was a “superb colleague and dedicated public servant."

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said his death is a "profound loss for our entire community."

Born in Boston , Commissioner Samuelian found a new home in Miami Beach in 2003. According to the Miami Herald, he enjoyed running and exercise, and volunteered as a chess tutor at schools in Miami Beach.

Samuelian's wife told the Herald that she is working with the city of Miami Beach on an event that celebrates her husband's life. Details will be coming soon.