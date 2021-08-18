Miami Beach Couple Arrested in Hawaii for Using Fake Vaccination Cards

A couple from Miami Beach was arrested in Hawaii last week after police say they attempted to use fake vaccination cards for their two children during a trip.

Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were each charged in the case, with Daniela facing three charges that include two for their children, according to complaints filed by the office of Hawaii's Attorney General.

The couple, who live in Miami Beach, were arrested August 11 on the north shore of Honolulu after trying to use the cards for their kids - who were born in 2016 and 2017 and are too young to be vaccinated, the complaints said.

Honolulu Police Department

The arrests were part of the state’s Safe Travels program amid the COVID pandemic and were the second known case of visitors using fake vaccination cards within the last week.

The couple was cited a total of $8,000 and posted bail.