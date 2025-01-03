Miami Beach heightens security for Orange Bowl in wake of New Orleans attack

Like New Orleans, South Florida is no stranger to big events. So when terror struck Bourbon Street on New Year's Eve, police here took note.

Miami Beach has had permanent barriers set up along Lincoln Road for years, but that's just part of the plan as Orange Bowl fans converge here next week.

"In the next couple of days, residents and visitors can expect to see an increased policing staffing to kind of re-ensure, not only are those barriers in place, but also we have eyes on the ground," said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

While the game kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium, a pep rally will be held on Lincoln Road the day before.

"At this time, there is no credible threat to the city of Miami Beach," Bess said. "However, after any major event that took place in New Orleans, we always, as precautionary measures, step up our patrols.

Police will be in both marked units and uniforms, but also undercover. Drones will fly above and SWAT and tactical teams on standby. Meanwhile, pedestrians on Lincoln Road are protected by heavy planters and other barriers.

"Not only inside of the perimeter but there will be an outer perimeter as well to ensure that no one can really get through the barriers within," Bess said.

One aspect being patrolled will remain unseen: Social media, where people bent on doing harm sometimes rise up to make themselves seen and heard.

"So our intelligence analysts and detectives do social media sweeps as we speak," Bess said. "They've been working diligently to assess social media and also internal city operations to ensure that there are no credible threats.

As always they ask if anyone sees something suspicious to report it to police.