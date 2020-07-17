South Beach

Miami Beach Issues 8 P.M. Curfew in South Beach Amid Pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 04: People look through fencing next to signage indicating that the beach is temporarily closed in South Pointe park on July 04, 2020 in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Miami-Dade county has closed beaches from July 3-7 and imposed a curfew from from 10pm to 6am in preparation for the July 4th holiday weekend. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The City of Miami Beach has established a curfew in the South Beach Entertainment District as local officials enact other measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The new 8 p.m. curfew will be effective July 18 at 12:01 a.m., according to a statement from city officials.

In addition to the curfew, Ocean Drive will be completely closed off to vehicular traffic at all times, the statement said. The road will be closed from 5th Street to 15th Street, and parking will be prohibited by 5th Street on the south, 15th Street on the north, Ocean Drive on the east and Collins Avenue on the west.

The city announced that all restaurants, cafeterias and other food establishments in the "mixed-use entertainment district" will be required to close their doors at 8 p.m. After this time, the eateries will be allowed to operate their kitchens for delivery only.

Take-out, pick-up, or curbside pick-up will be prohibited from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day at these establishments.

The new curfew and restrictions will be in place from 8 p.m. to be 6 a.m. each day starting July 18. For more information, click here.

