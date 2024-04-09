Miami Beach massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

A Miami Beach massage therapist was arrested following an alleged sexual assault of a client last week, police said.

According to an arrest report, the client had arrived on Friday at Sun Curves Miami along West Avenue for a two-hour lymphatic massage, a service that she previously had done twice with the masseur, 51-year-old Erick Barrios.

The victim claimed that Barrios began touching her inappropriately towards the end of the session, before sexually assaulting her.

Erick Barrios mugshot

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim told Barrios to stop several times, before she eventually said she needed to leave the session to use the restroom, according to the arrest report. The victim then rushed to the front desk area to tell the employees and owner about the alleged assault.

Barrios was taken into custody and sat down for an interview with Miami Beach police on Monday, where he admitted that he could have easily touched the client inappropriately, but that it would have been accidental and with no wrong intentions, the report continued.

He was arrested and is now facing a sexual battery charge. In bond court on Tuesday, a judge ordered Barrios to have no contact with the victim and said he is not allowed to work at the spa while charges are pending.