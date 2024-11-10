Miami Beach

Search for missing swimmer in Miami Beach

Video from Only in Dade showed police activity on Saturday night

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Search efforts were underway in Miami Beach on Saturday for a missing swimmer.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to South Point around 6 p.m. after reports of two people in distress. Video from Only in Dade showed police activity.

A Good Samaritan was able to pull a minor out of the water but could not find the other swimmer, who investigators described as a man in his 20's.

The search was temporarily suspended on Saturday night but drones were still in the area, according to police.

NBC6 is working to get more details on this case.

