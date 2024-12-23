Miami Beach officer accused of battering the mother of his child, relieved of duty: Police

A Miami Beach police officer has been relieved of duty after was arrested in Homestead following allegations of domestic battery, authorities said.

According to police, 30-year-old Jonathan Noel Blanco, who has been employed with the Miami Beach Police Department since 2019, was arrested after a battery incident on Dec. 20.

Jonathan Noel Blanco

According to an arrest report, Blanco and his girlfriend have been dating for three years and live and have a child together.

On Dec. 20, when officers responded to the call, his girlfriend told police she got into a verbal altercation with Blanco.

The report said the victim spoke to Blanco and he allegedly pushed her causing her to fall backward into the door frame causing her to cut her left forearm.

Blanco then fled the scene, the report said.

On Dec. 21, Blanco surrendered himself at the station and was arrested and charged accordingly, the report said.

Miami Beach Police issued a statement which confirmed in part that "in accordance with departmental policy, Mr. Blanco has been relieved of duty — pending the outcome of the investigation led by the Homestead Police Department."

Jail records show Blanco is facing one count of battery with domestic violence.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.