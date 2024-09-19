Miami Beach officer comforted 2-year-old found wandering alone, parents arrested

New photos show a Miami Beach Police officer comforting a 2-year-old who was found wandering alone.

Officers had responded to a building on Ocean Drive back on Sept. 10 after the child was found walking around and crying for her mother, police said.

The officers went door-to-door until they found the door to a unit on the third floor open, and three children, ages 12, 11 and 5, were sleeping inside with no adult in sight.

Police determined the 2-year-old had wandered out of the unit and went down three flights of stairs before being found.

The photos posted by police on social media on Thursday show the 2-year-old asleep in an officer's arms.

"As investigators attempted to locate the parents, Officer Miller’s nurturing instincts kicked in — as he attentively comforted the child, eventually soothing her to sleep," the post read.

The parents of the 2-year-old were located and arrested for child neglect after investigators determined the children had been left alone for over four hours, police said.