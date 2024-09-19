Miami Beach

Miami Beach officer comforted 2-year-old found wandering alone, parents arrested

The parents of the 2-year-old were located and arrested for child neglect after investigators determined the children had been left alone for over four hours, police said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New photos show a Miami Beach Police officer comforting a 2-year-old who was found wandering alone.

Officers had responded to a building on Ocean Drive back on Sept. 10 after the child was found walking around and crying for her mother, police said.

The officers went door-to-door until they found the door to a unit on the third floor open, and three children, ages 12, 11 and 5, were sleeping inside with no adult in sight.

Police determined the 2-year-old had wandered out of the unit and went down three flights of stairs before being found.

The photos posted by police on social media on Thursday show the 2-year-old asleep in an officer's arms.

"As investigators attempted to locate the parents, Officer Miller’s nurturing instincts kicked in — as he attentively comforted the child, eventually soothing her to sleep," the post read.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
