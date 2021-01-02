Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police Department Honors Fallen Officers, COVID-19 Victims

More than half of the Miami Beach police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 passed away as a result of COVID-19, the department said.

The Miami Beach Police Department is honoring all of the fallen officers, including 19 K-9's who died in 2020.

In a tribute to the 304 police officers who lost their lives, officer Traci Sierra hand-painted ornaments with the names of those who died, "in order to never forget the ultimate sacrifice of these officers."

The ornaments were displayed on a tree in the lobby of the Miami Beach Police Department. They will be mailed out to each of the fallen officer's agencies.

More than 180 officer deaths were COVID-19 related, the department said.

