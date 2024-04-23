Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police investigating after woman's body found near Miami City Ballet

A source told NBC6 the woman was believed to have been beaten to death, but Miami Beach Police have only confirmed that they're conducting a death investigation

Police in Miami Beach are investigating after a woman's body was discovered Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made in the area of 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, near the Miami City Ballet.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the body on the ground outside the building, with several investigators at the scene.

A source told NBC6 the woman was believed to have been beaten to death, but Miami Beach Police have only confirmed that they're conducting a death investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

