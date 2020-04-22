Miami Beach Police Release Photos, Body Cam Video in Andrew Gillum Hotel Incident

Miami Beach Police have released new images and officer body camera footage from last month's incident at a South Beach hotel room involving former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum.

The items, released in response to public records requests, include more than two dozen photos from the March 13 incident at the Mondrian South Beach.

A police report said Gillum was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive when he was found in a hotel room along with a male companion where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Fire rescue crews were called to the hotel around 1 a.m. regarding a suspected drug overdose, police said. Police say Gillum and two other men were in the hotel room.

“Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate due to his inebriated state,” a police report said.

The 40-year-old Democrat, a former Tallahassee mayor who ran for governor in 2018, was not charged with any crime. The Miami Beach police report said Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically.

Gillum later said he would be entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he "fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse."