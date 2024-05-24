Miami Beach prepares for Memorial Day with parking fees, traffic restrictions

Memorial Day may be a great time to get out to the water, but Miami Beach wants you to be on your best behavior.

To make sure of it, the city is implementing what it calls "high-impact measures" from 7 a.m. Friday, May 24 through 9 p.m. Monday, May 27.

No worries, we’ll help set you up for success.

STREET CLOSURES

Traffic can only enter Ocean Drive through 13th Street and exit through 5th Street, with no access to any other entry/exit points starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Collins and Washington avenues will flow north and southbound, with no east or westbound access except at 5th Street and 16th Street every evening starting at 6 p.m.

Protected residential zones for the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth neighborhoods will be in place each evening from 6 p.m. through 5 a.m. through Sunday. Barricades will be in place to restrict cut-through traffic in these residential areas. Residents are encouraged to use Alton Road to enter and exit their neighborhood.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? Friday through Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., a traffic mitigation plan will be in place along the 5th Street corridor starting at the east bridge of the MacArthur Causeway and on the Julia Tuttle Causeway. There will be a single-lane reduction on both corridors starting at 8 p.m. each evening.

The police department will utilize and deploy fixed and mobile License Plate Readers (LPRs) throughout the city.

There will be enhanced police presence in other surrounding neighborhoods.

PARKING

There will be a flat parking rate of $30 for non-residents and $15 for residents at all city parking garages in the Entertainment District.

This includes parking garages at 7th Street and Collins Avenue, 12th Street and Washington Avenue, 13th Street and Collins Avenue as well as the Anchor Garage on 16th Street, the city said.

After 9 p.m., only residents, employees of Miami Beach businesses with proof of employment and access cardholders will be allowed to park in city garages.

OTHER TIPS

Businesses renting certain vehicles, “including golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles, motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50cc or less and motorized bicycles,” will be closed.

You’re encouraged to use Citi Bike or the trolley instead.