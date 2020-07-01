Miami Beach

Miami Beach Reimposes Citywide Curfew Over Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Miami Beach is reimposing a citywide curfew in an effort to once again slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will be from 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., city manager Jimmy Morales told city commissioners in an email on Wednesday.

“This will reduce the social interaction and help police with enforcement against loitering,” Morales said. “There is nothing else to do after midnight.”

In late March, the city enacted a similar curfew for parts Miami Beach. The order was later lifted on June 11th.

Wednesday's curfew was just the latest in a series of restrictions Miami Beach has made in response to the recent spike of coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, city officials announced masks would be mandatory for people in public spaces. Anyone caught not wearing a mask would risk a $50 civil fine.

Beaches are also being closed for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend starting Friday, July 3rd until Tuesday, July 7th.

On Wednesday, 6,563 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Florida's Department of Health, making the state's total to 158,997.

