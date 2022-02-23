Miami Beach to Roll Back Last Call During Spring Break

City leaders in Miami Beach are shutting the party down ahead of spring break.

A new ordinance passed during a Wednesday night meeting that will force businesses to close at 2 a.m. from March 7-21. This applies to businesses south of 16ht Street, including West Avenue and Alton Road.

City officials told NBC 6 the proposal is an effort to keep South Beach safe during the busy time after chaos erupted last year during spring break.

“There are people living in areas around our community where what’s happening in their front yard is just something that nobody would have to endure, it’s just that simple," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

The ordinance was sponsored by Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

“These are the areas that our police have indicated to us where they have the highest demand for services where our resources get strained the most where quality of life is really impacted,” Fernandez said. “We have to look after the health and safety of everyone in our community our businesses in need but also our residences and our visitors.”

Bar and restaurant owners say their businesses would take a hit and their employees would suffer.

David Wallack owns Mango’s, an Ocean Drive staple. He says he wants the best for the community but his employees would have to lose wages and tips.

“All of the people who either hope for a bottom line or work on tips and service charge and hourly will lose a substantial part of their income, sending people home early is literally the only thing you can do,” Wallack said.