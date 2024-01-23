Miami Beach woman who wore ‘Pimp' necklace arrested on sex trafficking charges: Police

A Miami Beach woman accused of running a sex trafficking ring that preyed on multiple vulnerable women who she referred to as "slaves" has been arrested on more than a dozen charges, authorities said.

Alba Agenbroad, 43, surrendered to police on Monday to face human trafficking and prostitution related charges, an arrest report said.

The arrest comes after at least three victims have come forward with similar allegations against Agenbroad, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alba Agenbroad

According to the report, one victim, a 32-year-old woman from Colombia, had come to the United States with her daughter without authorization and had been living in Little Havana.

The woman, who'd been a certified masseuse and aesthetician with a specialty in doing lymphatic massages for post-op patients back in Colombia, came across a Facebook post from "Massages by Eva" that said it was looking for a woman to provide massages, the report said.

The victim responded to the ad in October 2021 and "Eva" reached out to her offering her a job.

At first, "Eva" said she needed lymphatic massages because she'd recently had lyposuction, and offered her $80 per massage and Uber rides to her apartment on Michigan Avenue, the report said.

"Eva" eventually told the victim she had an apartment where the victim and her daughter could stay, so they moved in, the report said.

After giving the victim blue scrubs to wear for appointments, "Eva" told the victim that a client would be coming by the apartment.

A man arrived and "Eva" told the victim she would be training her, before the man removed all his clothes while "Eva" undressed down to her underwear, the report said.

"Eva" and the victim gave the man a massage and he started grabbing their chest areas and demanded they remove all their clothes, the report said.

The victim initially refused but "Eva" grabbed her arm and forcefully told her "take them off," the report said.

The man then sexually assaulted the victim before both women performed a sex act on him, the report said.

The victim started to cry, and said it wasn't what she wanted to do, the report said. She also wasn't paid for the interaction.

After he left, "Eva" told the victim a second client was coming and she would have to handle it alone, but the victim told her it wasn't the job she was there to do, the report said.

"Eva" told the victim she had to do it and threatened her, saying if there were any complaints she'd go to the police who would take the victim's daughter, the report said.

"You can't leave now I will call the police and report that you came here (to this country) to do prostitution and that you also brought your daughter with you so she could also do prostitution," the victim was told by "Eva," according to the report. "I'm an American, no one is going to believe you, I have my licenses, you don't."

A second client came and the victim gave him a massage and performed a sex act on him, the report said.

In addition to the scrubs, "Eva" gave the victim condoms, towels, blankets and massage gel, the report said.

The rooms used for dates were designed to look like a spa with a massage table, candles and low music, the report said.

In November 2021, the victim moved into the apartment next door, which was also provided by "Eva," while the first apartment was used for clients.

There were several other women working for "Eva" and living there at the same time, and their services were offered in ads that were posted on websites that are common for escorts and prostitution, the reort said.

The victim continued working for "Eva" until March 2023 but attempted to leave several times, and every time she was threatened with immigration and the police being contacted, the report said.

"Eva was constantly telling the victim that she had very important clients and that they would protect her," the report said.

During one argument, "Eva" threatened to kick the victim and her daughter out of the apartment, telling her they could go live under the MacArthur Causeway, the report said.

On another occasion, "Eva" had all of the victim's property removed from the apartment, the report said.

"Eva" told the victim she preferred that the women working for her to have illegal immigrant status and to have children because they'd have more to lose if they broke her rules, the report said.

She also referred to the women working for her as "slaves" and gave orders that the "slaves" were prohibited from speaking with each other, the report said.

Eventually, after the victim continued to say she didn't want to perform sex acts, "Eva" gave her "manager" status, so she could see fewer clients but she had to clean the spa, make sure it was supplied, and had to occasionally set dates up for other women, the report said.

The victim thought the woman's name was "Eva Roversi" but detectives confirmed it was Alba Agenbroad when the victim showed them a picture of her in a bikini with a necklace with the word "Pimp" on it, the report said.

Agenbroad had been previously arrested in a separate case and left the country but returned earlier this month, the report said.

She was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.