Miami Commissioner Accused of Poking, Pushing City Employee During Event

An employee with the City of Miami claims that she was injured while on the job during an incident with a city commissioner.

Suzann Nicholson, a code compliance officer in Miami, claims City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla poked and pushed her during a February event inside a nightclub in Allapattah.

The February 21st event, held after Miami’s midnight curfew and with a largely maskless crowd, was being inspected by Nicholson and Miami Police Department officers during an investigation into clubs operating in violation of the curfew.

In an accusation documented in emails to her supervisor, Nicholson was directed to Diaz de la Portilla and asked him for permits to hold the event. After that, she claims the commissioner kept poking her until she stepped back and sprained her hip.

Nicholson says she has had to go through physical therapy due to the injury.

An incident report from the event lists Diaz de la Portilla as attending. The commissioner’s office released a statement accusing Nicholson of “fabricating the story.”

“Anyone who knows me can attest that there isn’t an ounce of truth to this story. The pictures and videos don’t show anything inappropriate and the police report shows that nothing happened,” the statement read in part. “I have visited countless businesses that are investing in my community to create jobs and revitalize our economy during these difficult times. That’s my job.”

Diaz de la Portilla has been under fire due to recent allegations he hired a “ghost employee” for a community redevelopment agency he served as the chairman of.