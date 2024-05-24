Miami commissioners vote to regulate hours and content on giant billboards

The Miami city commission has agreed to a compromise of sorts in the ongoing fight over giant electronic billboards in downtown.

The commission voted Thursday to keep the LED billboards in place, but decided to regulate the hours of operation and the content displayed.

Critics have warned the billboards are a form of visual pollution that will turn Downtown Miami into Times Square.

The Perez Art Museum Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center are in favor of the billboards, saying they will generate millions of dollars in revenue.

The issue came under scrutiny earlier this year amid the construction of a massive 10-story electronic billboard along Interstate 395 in front of the Arsht Center.

Another large LED billboard was erected outside the Perez Art Museum.