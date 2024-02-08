Are electronic billboards legal in Miami? Commissioners scrutinize massive project

Miami commissioners questioned the legality of gigantic, flashing electronic billboards in the city as construction on a massive, 10-story display is underway.

Renditions show the billboard would be in front of the Adrienne Arsht Center along Interstate 395.

The project, on public property, is being scrutinized by city commissioners, and many in downtown are opposed to the bright-lighted billboards.

"The impact that is going to be into homeowners space," James Torres of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance said. "The lighting, the lumens coming into the building, now I’m going to have to tell residents to buy a blackout kit."

Torres spoke out last summer against a proposal that allowed several billboards up to 10,000 square feet in size and allowed vinyl murals around the city to be converted to LED lights.

"Anything new is always scary, but what we have seen in the past is that once you give them time, people not only get used to them, they also get to see the beauty of them because a big part of the landscape in downtown are these signs," said Jose Felix Diaz, a lobbyist for the Arsht Center and the Billboard Co.