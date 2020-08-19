Miami-Dade Commission Race for District 1 Too Close to Call

The race for the Miami-Dade County District 1 seat was neck and neck late into primary election night Tuesday.

The race is still too close to call between Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and activist Sybrina Fulton.

Mayor Gilbert, who is currently in his second term as mayor, has been in local politics for years and was running on his record and experience.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, has never held an elected position before, though she is a career county employee. Fulton is a well-known activist and has gained recognition on the national stage and support from big names in politics like Hillary Clinton.

There was a lot of money that went into this tight race. Mayor Gilbert raised more than $1 million for his campaign.

Gilbert told NBC 6 he was anxiously watching the results Tuesday night and said this tight race highlights why every vote matters.

“No matter how this goes, I’m going to talk about the value of a vote,” Gilbert said. He said he spoke to a young man outside a polling location Tuesday about the importance of registering.

"Sometimes we take for granted that our voice -- when combined and aggregated to others -- could actually transform an entire county or country, but it takes that one vote adding itself to another one," he told the voter.

Fulton’s campaign sent a statement saying, “This is a close race as we expected. We’re going to continue to watch results come in until every vote is counted.”