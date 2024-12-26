Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera named U.S. ambassador to Panama

President-elect Donald Trump has named another Florida politician to serve in his administration.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera was named the U.S. ambassador to Panama, Trump announced on Wednesday.

"Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles," Trump said in a statement.

Cabrera served as Trump's Florida State Director in 2020 and was a member of the RNC Platform Committee.

"Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin - He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!" Trump said.