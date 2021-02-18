Miami-Dade County Parks Issues Call for Seasonal Job Applicants

If you're looking for a job this summer, Miami-Dade County Parks are offering hundreds of seasonal job opportunities across every corner of the county.

Positions include pool/lake lifeguards as well as summer camp personnel.

Anyone ages 17 and older is encouraged to apply online now through April 2nd.

Anyone interested in applying for pool manager or pool/lake lifeguard positions must be at least 18 years old and must submit proof of current certification in CPR, first aid, lifeguarding and water-safety provided by a nationally recognized aquatic training program.

All applicants must also successfully complete a drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check.

Lifeguard applicants, in addition to the screenings, are required to complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, training may or may not be available for those who apply early.

For a full list of job opportunities: click here