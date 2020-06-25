Miami-Dade County Reports 10 More Cases of West Nile Virus

Miami-Dade County reported 10 more case of West Nile virus, health officials said Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert after the virus was confirmed in 10 residents.

There have been 14 cases of West Nile virus so far in 2020.

Most people infected with West Nile virus -- which is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito -- do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Health officials are reminding the public to take preventative measures against mosquitos and remember to "drain and cover."

More info can be found on the DOH website.