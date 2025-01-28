Miami-Dade mayor ‘very concerned' about impact of Trump's federal funding freeze

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday she's concerned over how the White House's funding freeze will impact the county's budget.

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

"We're very concerned about this announcement, and we've been doing an inventory, even as we sit here today, to understand what the impact is on a variety of sources to our budget," Levine Cava told reporters.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump's executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

The pause on grants and loans was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

"We have been galvanizing to make sure we meet that deadline wherever possible," Levine Cava said.

The mayor said the county has numerous federal grants across departments, and they don't know the full impact of the freeze.

"But we are concerned," she reiterated.

"(Miami-Dade's) Department of Public Transportation and Public Works, our housing – those are the two of the top that come to mind," Levine Cava said. "Section 8 vouchers – how are people gonna have rent payments made? We are in line for certain funding that was recommended for our Northeast Corridor, will that move forward?"

Attorneys general from six states — Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California — said they are filing a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration's sudden pause to federal funding.