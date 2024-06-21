Miami-Dade County updates hotline number for domestic violence shelters

Miami-Dade County has updated the hotline number for its four certified domestic violence shelters.

The new hotline number is 305-679-0303 and is available 24/7, every day of the year, the county said in a news release on Thursday.

“Hotline advocates offer safety planning, information and referrals to victims, and crisis intervention,” the release reads. “Support is provided in English, Spanish, and Creole, with interpreting services available for over 170 languages. Additionally, TTY services are offered to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice reported an 8.1% jump in domestic violence incidents in the U.S. during the pandemic.

If you require further assistance and programming, you can review more domestic violence resources offered by the county here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.