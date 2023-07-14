Miami-Dade firefighter arrested for alleged sexual assault of female co-workers

A firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found himself behind bars after two female co-workers said he allegedly tried to sexually assault them.

Jose Lopez, 49, faces four counts of attempted sexual battery.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims - who worked with Lopez at the same fire station - said he climbed on top of her and attempted to assault the victim. After the incident, she spoke with another female who said Lopez attempted to do the same thing to her.

Both victims said they initially were afraid to report the incidents out of fear of repercussions, but later notified internal affairs. Miami-Dade Police were notified and Lopez was arrested.

“It infuriates me to learn that one of my firefighters was arrested for attempting to sexually assault his co-workers," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez, who also serves as the Chief of Safety and Emergency Response which oversees MDFR. "The well-being and safety of our employees is of upmost importance, and I will always take any allegations of this nature very seriously."

MDFR said they would not comment on the investigation, but said Lopez was suspended without pay pending the outcome.