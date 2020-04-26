coronavirus

Miami-Dade High School Seniors Promised Two Graduation Ceremonies Due to Pandemic

  • Miami-Dade County public school seniors have been promised a virtual and real graduation ceremony
  • According to the school district's superintendent, real graduation ceremony will take place when conditions improve
  • All K-12 schools in Florida remain closed for the remainder of the school year

Miami-Dade County high school seniors are being promised two graduation ceremonies by the school district’s superintendent, as campuses across the area remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the promise in a video he tweeted out Sunday afternoon.

After sharing his gratitude to the teachers, parents and students who are dealing with learning and working from home, Carvalho said seniors would be receiving two types of graduations.

The first, Carvalho said, would be a virtual graduation at the end of the school year.

The second, a traditional graduation with “all the pomp and circumstance,” according to the superintendent.

Carvalho said the traditional graduation would be held once “conditions improve”.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced all K-12 schools in the state would remain closed, and continue distance learning, for the remainder of the school year.

