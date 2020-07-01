Miami-Dade Limiting Pool Access, Booze Sales at Hotels Over Fourth of July Weekend

Miami-Dade County will be limiting pool access and alcohol sales at hotels in the county during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an order Tuesday requiring all pools at hotels, motels and commercial lodging establishments to close from 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning.

When pools are open, only hotel guests are allowed to use them. Hotel guests are also the only people allowed in hotel rooms.

In addition, alcohol won't be allowed to be bought or consumed on hotel pool decks before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m., the order said.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Gimenez also issued an order Tuesday forbidding restaurants that have seating for more than eight people from serving customers inside from midnight to 6 a.m. until further notice. It was previously announced that beaches in the county would be closed starting July 3 through July 6.

"Miami-Dade Police will be out in force this weekend, along with municipal police departments, to monitor commercial establishments’ adherence to the New Normal rules," the county said in a statement. "Violators will face a second-degree criminal misdemeanor carrying up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail."