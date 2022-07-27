Miami-Dade Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen, Posting Footage to OnlyFans

A South Florida man is accused of raping a teenager, filming the assault, uploading the video to OnlyFans and selling it for profit, police said.

Michelson Romelus, 25, of Miami, was charged with sexual battery and selling/distributing obscene material, according to an arrest report.

The alleged assault happened in the early morning of April 29 after Romelus and another person listed as a co-defendant picked up the 19-year-old victim under the pretense that they were going to a social gathering, detectives said.

Instead, they took the teen to the co-defendant's Miami-Dade home, where they raped the victim and forced her to perform sexual acts, the arrest report said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Romelus and the co-defendant were filming throughout the course of the assault, detectives said.

The victim told detectives she attempted to leave and told the pair that she didn't want to have sex with them, and that she never gave them permission to record her.

Romelus is also accused of uploading the footage to his OnlyFans pages for profit, detectives said.

Romelus was arrested Tuesday after confessing to detectives that he engaged in sex with the teen and had her perform sex acts on him, the arrest report said.

A judge found probable cause and issued a $55,000 bond, plus house arrest. Romelus was still booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Wednesday afternoon. Attorney information was not available.