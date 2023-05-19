Florida Keys

Miami-Dade Man Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Shark Bite in Florida Keys

The 20-year-old man was spearfishing with two others off Marathon when he was reportedly bitten in the leg by a shark

By Brian Hamacher

A Miami-Dade man was airlifted to a hospital after suffering a shark bite while spearfishing in the Florida Keys Thursday, officials said.

The 20-year-old man was spearfishing with two others off Marathon when he was reportedly bitten in the leg by a shark around 3 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The man was brought ashore in a private boat to the nearby Sunset Grille & Raw Bar.

A Trauma Star helicopter landed on the Seven Mile Bridge to airlift him to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

His condition was not immediately available.

