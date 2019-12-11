Miami-Dade Man Shot Dog, Dog’s Owner After His Pet Was Attacked: Cops

A South Florida man was arrested after police said he shot a dog that was attacking his dog then shot that dog's owner.

Manuel Alen, 74, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Saturday night incident that happened in the 6800 block of Southwest 83rd Court in Miami.

According to an arrest report, Alen was walking his dog Paco when the victim's dog escaped her home through an open door and attacked Paco in the roadway.

Alen pulled out a pistol and shot the other dog, and when the dog's owner came out, Alen shot her in the chest, the report said.

Alen was booked into jail and later released on $10,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.