Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Man Shot Dog, Dog’s Owner After His Pet Was Attacked: Cops

Manuel Alen, 74, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Manuel Alen
Miami-Dade Corrections

A South Florida man was arrested after police said he shot a dog that was attacking his dog then shot that dog's owner.

Manuel Alen, 74, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Saturday night incident that happened in the 6800 block of Southwest 83rd Court in Miami.

According to an arrest report, Alen was walking his dog Paco when the victim's dog escaped her home through an open door and attacked Paco in the roadway.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Alen pulled out a pistol and shot the other dog, and when the dog's owner came out, Alen shot her in the chest, the report said.

Alen was booked into jail and later released on $10,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us