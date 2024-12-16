Miami-Dade medical clinic accused of insurance fraud scheme

A Miami-Dade medical clinic is facing serious accusations of scamming insurance companies by directing their patients to seek fake medical treatment while reaping profits from billing insurance companies.

According to neighboring businesses, the Wise Care Corp clinic opened six months ago in the small business park behind a shopping center on Northwest 173rd Drive.

On Monday afternoon, NBC6 cameras captured investigators taking out boxes and bags of evidence from the clinic while three women were detained.

According to Miami Dade investigators, an investigation into fraudsters led them to the clinic, accused of telling patients to seek fake medical care.

According to the clinic’s website, they provide “top tier and comprehensive accident care” while treating injuries from car accidents and “other personal injuries.”

Police didn’t release other specifics Monday, but the bust comes after the recent launch of a pilot program to crack down on vehicle crash fraud, specifically designed to catch those who stage car crashes and charge insurance companies billions of dollars every year; a white-collar crime that drives up premiums for everyone.

Since the March launch of the program, Miami-Dade Police have arrested at least 52 people.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.