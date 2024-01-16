Police search for Miami-Dade teen who disappeared months ago

Police in Miami-Dade are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since November.

Genesis Estrada was last seen Nov. 10, 2023, from the 13900 block of Southwest 268th Street, Miami-Dade Police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Estrada is 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jogging pants and a black book bag.

Police said she may be in need of services. Further information was not available.

Anyone who knows the teen's whereabouts should call Detective M. Eloi or any Miami-Dade Police detective of the Special Victims/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).