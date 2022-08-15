Miami-Dade Officer Shot During Altercation in Miami

A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured during an altercation Monday night in Miami, officials said.

The department confirmed the officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials did not provide further details on the injured officer or the altercation leading up to the shooting.

Footage from the scene showed several Miami-Dade Police vehicles blocking the road on NW 62nd Street near Interstate 95.

Dozens of police officers were also spotted waiting outside Jackson Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for details.