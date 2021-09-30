Miami-Dade PD Launches Dashboard Showing Data on Police-Involved Shootings, More

Miami-Dade Police have launched a dashboard that breaks down data involving police-involved shootings, officers' use of force, and excessive force complaints with the department.

Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta says they can legally only provide data on closed cases but says it’s a step in the right direction to building community trust.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“The men and women of this agency value the positive relationships that have been long established with our community through proven trust and transparency,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez. “This is yet another program that demonstrates our commitment to the residents and visitors of our wonderful Miami-Dade County.”

Miami-Dade police do not investigate its own officer-involved shootings — the Florida Department of Law Enforcement takes the lead on that.

Click here to view the dashboard.