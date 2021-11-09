Miami-Dade Police Launch Cards With QR Codes Aimed at Curbing Gun Violence

The Miami-Dade Police Department unveiled a first of its kind tool Tuesday to help solve murders - one of the many things the county is implementing to combat the recent surge in gun violence.

Taking slight inspiration from the pandemic, MDPD launched a QR code that when scanned takes you to a list of unsolved murders.

“This is truly incredible," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "This is truly a breakthrough.”

It's a technology breakthrough the MDPD hopes will bring justice for the many lives lost.

“These are our babies," MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said. "They lost their lives to senseless gun violence.”

Many of the faces on cards handed out Tuesday show children killed in the county, such as 14-year-old Angelo Guzman - the victim of a shooting in September. Once the card is scanned, you get more information on the case and a place to submit tips.

“If you look around the nation," Ramirez said. "Our nation is hurting right now with gun violence. Now, we’re giving the community a seat at the table. These are their stories."

The saying "see something, say something" is used often, but detectives and Crime Stoppers hope it will bring results and help them find justice.

"These cards will fall into the right hands of the right individual who knows something, saw something, had a conversation with someone," MDPD Homicide Bureau Maj. George Aguiar said. "Maybe this will give them that one little bit of inspiration or spark to come forward and give us information so we can bring closure to all these families.”