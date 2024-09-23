Miami-Dade Police officer re-arrested for allegedly tampering with ankle monitor

A Miami-Dade Police officer arrested earlier this month has been re-arrested for allegedly tampering with an ankle monitor.

Ajeskca Lucas, 46, was arrested Sunday for tampering with an electronic monitoring device while on house arrest, records showed.

Lucas had been arrested back on Sept. 10 for violating a domestic violence injunction, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Lucas' ex-girlfriend had obtained the injunction in July.

The ex-girlfriend went to police with video footage from her Ring camera that showed Lucas knocking on her door, the report said.

Lucas was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.