Miami-Dade Police Officer Shoots Possible Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Woman

A Miami-Dade Police officer shot a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman during a confrontation late Thursday night, officials said.

Officers had responded to the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing a woman, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

A confrontation ensued and an officer shot a man. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved, and said the incident remains under investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, which is routine.

