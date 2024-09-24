Miami-Dade Police search for clown spotted with possible weapon over Palmetto Expressway

Traffic cameras captured a bizarre sight on a pedestrian bridge over the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday morning.

A man dressed as a clown was seen on the walkway over the Palmetto near Southwest 40th Street holding what appeared to be a large, black object – possibly a weapon, according to police.

Total Traffic also shared a video of the clown running from the walkway and officers later arriving to the scene. Police said the person was not located.

Miami-Dade Police believe he was last seen in the area of Westchester, near Southwest 35th Street and 76th Avenue.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call Miami-Dade Police.