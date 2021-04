The Miami-Dade Police Department on Saturday said a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a weapon, ammunition and more than $43,000.

The agency posted an image on Twitter of the seized firearm, 21 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition and a total of $43,362.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A traffic stop conducted by our South District uniform patrol resulted in the seizure of a firearm, 21 rounds of 9mm and $43,362 dollars. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/h86LBD8VSl — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 11, 2021

The MDPD said the traffic stop was conducted by an officer from the South District, which is headquartered in Cutler Bay.

Please check back with NBC 6 for updates to this developing story.