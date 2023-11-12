Miami-Dade public transportation will be free starting Monday

Starting Nov. 13, fares on Miami-Dade County buses and the Metrorail service, including the Metromover and MetroConnect will all be free of charge until the end of the year.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Transit and Public Works said years of planning went into the Better Bus Network after it was approved in 2021 and that it has been a community-led effort for a more reliable, efficient network.

Get ready for the launch of @GoMiamiDade’s Better Bus Network tomorrow, 11/13. To mark the new routes and new connections #OurCounty is offering free fares from 11/13 – 12/31. For more info, visit https://t.co/N8STSxxwxE. pic.twitter.com/SmcnRmJ7sl — Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) November 12, 2023

This major system overhaul will change all but six bus routes.

According to the county, the Better Bus System will help bus riders by providing access to almost 12,000 more jobs in 45 minutes or less of travel time.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cave and Commissioners will gather for the roll-out of phase two tomorrow at the Stephen Clark Center.