Miami-Dade Schools Warns Students to Not Take Part in ‘Devious Licks' TikTok Trend

In light of a TikTok trend that involves the theft and destruction of school property, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is reminding students that taking part in the social media craze will not be tolerated.

In the "devious licks" trend, students post videos showing items they've allegedly stolen from their schools. Videos have shown students stealing a variety of items, from wet floor signs to soap dispensers to security cameras.

"This type of behavior is a crime and will not be tolerated. Students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct and may face legal consequences, including arrest, which can seriously impact a student’s future," MDCPS said in a statement Thursday to students and parents.

The video-sharing platform said Wednesday that it has banned content around the "devious licks" trend, saying that it violates its community guidelines, NBC News reported.

"We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities," a TikTok spokesperson said in an email to NBC News. "We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior."

Miami-Dade Schools is also urging parents to speak to their children about the importance of respecting school property and acting responsibly on social media.