Miami-Dade Sheriff's K-9 injured after pursuit ends in crash, suspect in custody

A suspect was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash that left a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office K-9 hospitalized Thursday night, officials said.

The incident unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. as narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation and the suspect struck a detective and fled, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Video from Only in Dade appeared to show authorities pursuing a white SUV.

A pursuit ensued and ended on State Road 836 westbound near Northwest 12th Avenue, where the suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody.

During the pursuit the suspect police were after hit one civilian car and three sheriff’s deputy vehicles, including a K-9 unit, injuring the dog, officials said.

That dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian on Biscayne Boulevard where deputies were seen gathering.

Officials said the dog's condition was unknown.

No pedestrians were struck and there were no other injuries.

Officials haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges he'll face.