Miami-Dade to announce winners of Dream Homes Lottery

Officials will draw the lucky winners of the Miami-Dade County Dream Homes Lottery on Friday.

The lottery to purchase two newly constructed homes received a total of 23,483 applications while it was open from July 24 to Aug. 7.

Residents are invited to attend the drawing at the Miami-Dade County Main Library at 101 West Flagler Street in Miami.

Ten applicants will be selected by a computer-generated random selection process, according to the county.

“These ten selected applicants will be ranked from 1 to 10. Applicants ranked #1 and #2 will move on to the financing and closing process of homeownership,” a news release describes.

If either person “is unable to secure financing within the specified time, the next ranked applicant will be considered, continuing this process until both homes are sold.”

The homes located at 15300 SW 296th Street feature four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with sizes of 1,813 square feet and 1,777 square feet. The purchase price is $394,000.

“To place it into context our median home value in Miami-Dade county is close to $600,000 — many families individuals young find that median price to be an impossible goal to attain," Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins said when the lottery was announced.