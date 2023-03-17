Miami-Dade to Kick Off 24-Hour Ceasefire to Stop Gun Violence

Spring break is underway for students, and Miami-Dade County leaders want it to be peaceful, kicking off the weekend with a 24-hour ceasefire and free concert.

Organizers of the event said for the past four years, a ceasefire has been a success.

“Even if it’s just for one day, that means a lot," Romania Dukes said.

Her 18-year-old son De’Michael Dukes was killed by a stray bullet.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I lost my son ten steps away from me. My son died in my arms just the way I gave birth to him," she said.

The ceasefire begins Friday night and ends Saturday night.

“This weekend we just want to come together, squash all beefs, and maybe even talk things out instead of resorting to violence," said organizer and radio personality Papa Keith.

Papa Keith decided to bring a free hip hop concert — called the People Matter Fest — to keep kids off the streets.

“We know that hip hop normally gets a bad rap, but we wanted to show that hip hop can be used to do good in the community," he said.

Spring break is underway, and Miami Beach officials are organizing programming in the hopes it will prevent the chaos of years past. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

It’s a county-wide effort involving community organizations and law enforcement.

“I’m sick of petty beef being solved with gun violence, I’m sick of my officers being shot at. We are better than this," said Director Freddy Ramirez of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Gun violence not only affects the community but officers as well — four Miami-Dade police officers have been shot since last August.

“It takes a village. We got a village. And this works. This really, really works," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

The People Matter Fest begins at noon Saturday.