Miami-Dade Truck Driver Accused of Stealing $168K Worth of Red Bull

Alain Moreno, 46, of Cutler Bay, was arrested Monday on three counts of grand theft cargo, an arrest report said

A Miami-Dade truck driver was arrested after police said he stole multiple shipments containing more than $168,000 worth of Red Bull energy drink.

Alain Moreno, 46, of Cutler Bay, was arrested Monday on three counts of grand theft cargo, an arrest report said.

On three separate occasions, Moreno had been given pallets of the energy drink that were supposed to be delivered to Red Bull in Fort Myers, the report said.

But the pallets never made it to the destination.

The stolen shipments include one from Jan. 31 containing $58,406 worth of Red Bull, another from Feb. 13 with $52,406 of Red Bull, and one on Feb. 28 containing $58,406 of Red Bull, the report said.

Moreno was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he remained held on $30,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

