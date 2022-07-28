Miami-Dade Woman Arrested, Charged After Child Overdoses on Drugs

A Miami-Dade woman was arrested and charged after police said a young woman was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs she had accidently taken.

Vickie Washington, 43, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including drug possession and child neglect.

According to an arrest report, rescue crews arrived to a home at 40 Northeast 195th Street on July 9th and found the six-year-old girl conscious and breathing, but unable to stand up. An adult at the home said she may have gotten into medication.

The child was taken to Jackson North Hospital before later being taken to Holtz Children's Hospital.

On Monday, Ismc Frye - who told police he was the girl's grandfather - admitted to having illegal drugs including cocaine and marijuana in the home.

Police later went to the home and observed Frye dealing with different cars that kept coming to the home. Officers spoke with one man at the home on Tuesday and said Frye fled the scene.

Officers in the home found various drugs, including crack cocaine, in sight and later spoke with Washington after she came to the house.

Police also said they found a 9mm handgun and over $1,300 in cash at the home.

Washington is being held on no bond pending a court hearing.