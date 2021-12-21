Miami-Dade's Tropical Park COVID-19 Site Runs Out of Regeneron

Miami-Dade County's COVID-19 site at Tropical Park has run out of

Regeneron antibody drugs amid a surge in cases, officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office confirmed the site had run out of Regeneron. Officials said they've been informed that other parts of the state have also run out, and said they're asking the Florida Department of Health for more supply.

Tropical Park is a 24/7 vaccination and PCR testing site with drive-up service. It's one of two sites in the county that offers free monoclonal antibody treatment for anyone 12 and older who's at high risk and who has contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

The park has seen long lines in recent days as the omicron variant has spread in the county.

It was reported this week that omicron has overtaken the delta variant in Miami-Dade as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in just a matter of weeks, according to genomic surveillance data.

Genetic sequencing of the virus showed omicron grew from a tiny fraction of hundreds of samples taken the first week of December to nearly three of every four samples taken last week.