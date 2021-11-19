Miami Doctor Sold Prescription Xanax, Viagra, Hydrocodone to Informant: Cops

A Miami doctor was arrested after he was caught illegally selling prescription drugs to a confidential informant, police said

Dr. Mark Zager, 72, was arrested Thursday on charges including possession with intent to sell controlled substances, fraudulently prescribing a controlled substance and possession of a drug without a prescription, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

An arrest report said Zager, who has a family medicine practice in South Miami, had been under investigation by Miami and Coral Gables police.

Last month, a confidential informant had arranged to buy 90 prescription Xanax pills from Zager for $200, the report said.

And on Tuesday, the informant arranged to buy 30 Viagra and 20 Hydrocodone pills from Zager for $600, the report said.

The report said the informant told Zager he didn't have a medical necessity for the drugs but wanted them for recreational use.

Zager had told the informant that instead of coming to his medical office, the informant should come to Zager's house to complete the sales, the report said.

"All three prescriptions were issued in bad faith and not in the course of professional practice," the report said.

Zager was booked into jail where he remained held on $35,500 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.