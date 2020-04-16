Miami Dolphins Legends Pitch in With Free Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Four Miami Dolphins legends are helping some of the folks on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak while also feeding those in need.

Former player Kim Bokamper spent part of the day Thursday delivering meals to officers with the Miami Police Department.

"They're on the front lines, they're the ones that are putting their lives at risk," Bokamper said. "The people that roll up and don't know what to expect when they roll up."

Bokamper, along with Dolphins coaching legend Don Shula and former players John Offerdahl and Bob Brudzinski, are working to help those in vulnerable communities.

"We've given meals to churches down in Miami Gardens and we’ve got to some other underprivlidged neighborhoods that need help and as of Friday we'll have delivered over 13,000 meals already," Bokamper said.

All four have had successful careers in the restaurant business after their playing and coaching careers ended. Bokamper says the Dolphins football players have relied on the community to support the team and the so it's their turn as a team to support the community.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, through the Miami Dolphins Foundation, has donated $250,000 to help feed police officers and first responders.

“This is a tough time for all of us and the fact that they would come out and support us and other first responders and so many different people it is just wonderful," Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said.

"Certainly makes us feel a lot better and gives us the opportunity to do something in our small way for our community," Bokamper said.

To help the effort visit handofffoundation.org.